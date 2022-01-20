Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ngatia said it was possible Nairobi to register at least 250,000 new voters/Richard Ngatia Press

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall hopeful Richard Ngatia mobilizes Nairobi residents to register as voters

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia, who is eyeing the Nairobi governorship on an Azimio la Umoja Movement ticket, has embarked on a voter registration mobilization drive across the city county’s seventeen constituencies.

Ngatia’s caravan branded in Azimio colours, an ODM-led alliance, traversed various sub-counties on Wednesday rallying city residents to enlist as voters ahead of August 9, 2022General Election.

His tour came a day after Governor Ann Kananu, who has also declared her interest in recapturing the seat, and ODM leader Raila Odinga presided over a similar exercise at City Hall.

Ngatia said it was possible Nairobi to register at least 250,000 new voters.

“Let’s come out and register in large numbers, this is the only way we can make a difference,” said Ngatia.

Ngatia’s caravan branded in Azimio colours, an ODM-led alliance, traversed various sub-counties on Wednesday rallying city residents to enlist as voters ahead of August 9, 2022General Election/Richard Ngatia Press

He has been holding a series of grass root meetings across the county since the beginning of the year, ahead of his official gubernatorial bid launch in February, at the Nyayo Stadium.

Ngatia has so far met with a section of Nairobi County Assembly members, business people, and several women and youth groups.

“I have been meeting various groups daily because I want to listen to all the issues Nairobi residents have before officially launching my bid and manifesto,” he said.

The Azimio la Umoja ticket in the City Hal race has attracted several candidates including Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa and businesswoman Ann Kagure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto to the youth: To vote in August, you must register with IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to the youth to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration to...

2 days ago

Kenya

Big boost for Raila as 30 governors support his presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – At least thirty Governors have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURE STORY: Atwoli hosts Raila, Murathe and Team Azimio for lunch

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Kajiado home on Sunday. Also present was Jubilee’s David Murathe, Suna East...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Final mass voter registration kicks off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA’s grand plan to protect its votes in August election

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo walks tight rope in Ukambani politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man. Worried because of the political divisions in his...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is...

7 days ago