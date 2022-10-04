KNCCI boss Ngatia intervenes to save 43 bars from closure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia has intervened to save 43 notorious bars earmarked for closure over noise pollution.

Ngatia said he convened a meeting of the Nairobi County Liquor Licencing Board which agreed to dialogue with the bar operators, a day after announcing that it had commenced their license revocation process.

“Following the order by Nairobi City County Council Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board to revoke liquor licences of 43 clubs over noise pollution, KNCCI President Richard Ngatia intervened with the board & it was agreed all bar owners shall be invited to dialogue to discuss a suitable agreement to protect business owners & residents,” Ngatia tweeted.

He said the KNCCI is committed to protecting businesses, hence the need to embrace dialogue so as to find a lasting solution.

“The board agreed not to close any bars till such dialogue has ensued. We urge all bar owners to follow the law as regards noise pollution in residential areas & ensure roads are not congested by their patrons,” he added.

The licensing board has listed 43 bars some of which were raided by police and arrests made over rampant violation of various regulations, including selling shisha which is banned in Kenya, noise pollution and operating in residential areas spread across the city.

They include Loft, Orchid Lounge, Oyster Bay, Dejavu, Ibury, Samaki Samaki, Numero 5, Castle Inn Gardens, Clique Lounge, Pioneer Resort.

Other bars listed include the, Edus bar, Garden, Coyote, Tipsy lounge, Komesha club, Rebar Marula, Havens lounge, Hera Aqua Garden,Onix, Tipsy lounge, Vineyard, coco rico, Mephis bar and restaurant and Bwibo.

Also in the list are Marula Manor Monk, Mugomoini, Eden bliss, Paris, La Baite, Sufra, Slosha bar, Club 909, Grace House resort, Black Bull, Tayana Garden, Marine Garden, chase pub, New galaxy club, Enzone and Gacagi Bar.

Police on Sunday arrested operators and patrons in some of the bars in Kileleshwa following a noise pollution complaint made by area Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai.