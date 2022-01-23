Connect with us

Kalonzo and Gideon Mi walked out of ANC's NDC soon after the UDA brigade arrived. /CFM

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi walk out of Bomas after arrival of Ruto’s UDA team

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi on Sunday walked out of the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the  Bomas of Kenya as soon as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team arrived at the venue.

The two were present to witness an ‘earthquake’ announcement by their co-principal Musalia Mudavadi.

Deputy President William Ruto later arrived for the event accompanied by UDA leaders including MPs Nandi Governor Steven Sang, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Kirinyanga Governor  Anne Waiguru,Aden Duale (Garrisa Township)Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

Others include Didmus Barasa (Kimilili),Benjamin Washiali(Mumias East),Vincent Kemose(West Mugirango),Vincent Munyaka(Machakos Town),Irungu Kangata(Muranga Senator),Catherine Waruguru(Laikipia)and Nelson Havi(Westlands UDA aspirant).

