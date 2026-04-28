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Malindi to Host Women-Only ‘Dera & Dance’ Weekender at Mwembe Resort

Organisers say the concept centres on empowerment through self-expression, creating an environment where women can engage freely, unwind, and celebrate their identity without inhibition.

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MALINDI, Kenya April 28 — Malindi is set to host the inaugural Dera & Dance Weekender, a women-only cultural retreat themed “The Love & Romance Edition,” from April 30 to May 3, 2026 at Mwembe Resort in Kilifi County.

The event is designed as a premium coastal experience that blends dance, music, conversation, leisure and connection in a safe, expressive space for women.

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Organisers say the concept centres on empowerment through self-expression, creating an environment where women can engage freely, unwind, and celebrate their identity without inhibition.

“Dera & Dance was born out of a simple conviction that when women come together to move, to dress beautifully, and to be in their bodies without apology, they reconnect with something powerful within themselves,” said Wanjiru Mbiyu, founder of Ginga Bella and creator of the concept.

She added that the dera, a flowing garment widely worn along the coast, symbolises comfort and freedom, while dance provides a platform for expression and connection.

Jean Githinji, community host of Malindi Afro Latin, said the collaboration reflects a shared vision of creating meaningful cultural spaces.

“There’s something deeply special about a space curated entirely for women. Bringing Dera & Dance to Mwembe Resort feels like the right kind of gathering — where the space holds you, the music moves you, and the company reminds you that you are not alone,” she said.

The four-day experience will feature curated activities including a movie night, sunset dhow excursions, happy hour sessions, makeup and henna experiences, guided conversations on love and relationships, Ginga and Kishuri workshops, live performances, poolside relaxation and open dance sessions.

Organised by Malindi Afro Latin in partnership with Ginga Bella and Mwembe Resort, the weekender aims to celebrate feminine energy, cultural expression and community in a relaxed coastal setting.

Tickets are available for both residential packages and non-resident experiences, with details accessible through the organisers’ official platforms.

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