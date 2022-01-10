Injectable PrEP valuable for HIV prevention, experts say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The injectable Cabotegravir (CAB – LA) as a Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention has been widely received globally, with stakeholders and HIV patients alike terming the long-acting formula as a step forward and a valuable addition to the HIV prevention toolbox and will make acceptance and adherence easy.

The CAB – LA which was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in December will be a better choice for adults and adolescents at substantial HIV risk who either do not want to take or struggle with taking a daily tablet.

The CAB – LA was initially taken as two injections a month apart and then after every two months afterward.

Meanwhile, the UNAIDS called on companies holding new technologies to share them with generic producers to ensure availability and affordability in low and middle-income countries.

“The mistakes of three decades ago when lifesaving drugs were only available to those who could afford it must not be repeated. Market strategies such as generic competition and public health-oriented management of intellectual property rights, either through voluntary agreements or the use of TRIPS flexibilities must be used to make this new drug widely available,” said UNAIDS.

However, there remains significant room for improvement. PrEP requires high levels of adherence to be effective and certain high-risk individuals and groups, such as young men who have sex with men, are less likely to adhere to daily medication.

Other interpersonal factors, such as substance use disorders, depression, poverty, and efforts to conceal medication also can impact adherence.

It is hoped that the availability of a long-acting injectable PrEP option will increase PrEP uptake and adherence in these groups.

The preliminary findings of the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) 2018 survey indicated that Kenya’s HIV prevalence now stands at 4.9%.

According to KENPHIA the prevalence of HIV in women is at 6.6%, twice that in men at 3.1%.

The gender disparity in the burden of HIV is even greater than 3 times in between the ages of 20-34 years.

Also, the number of children living with HIV in Kenya fell from 180,000 in 2010 to 111,500 in 2020, partly due to improved access to services, including for more pregnant women.

However, infection rates among young people (15-24) remain concerning.

In 2020, they accounted for 35 percent of new infections, with two-thirds of cases among young women.

In Homa Bay, one of the worst-affected counties, gender inequality, difficulties in accessing services and poverty are fueling high rates of unintended pregnancies and HIV.