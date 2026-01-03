Connect with us

The controversy follows an end-of-year crusade in Nakuru by self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor, which drew thousands of worshippers.

KMPDC vows action against medics endorsing faith healing claims at Menengai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has vowed to take strict action against any health practitioners found to have endorsed or participated in unverified claims of faith-based healing during a recent religious crusade in Nakuru.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Council said it had noted widespread media reports and public debate arising from testimonies given during a gathering at Menengai, where some medical practitioners were alleged to have supported claims that serious illnesses were miraculously cured.

The claims reportedly involved conditions such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness, and physical disabilities, raising serious concerns about public health safety and professional ethics.

“The Council unequivocally condemns such statements by medical practitioners, which are based on unverified claims,” KMPDC said.

The regulator emphasized that all medical treatments must be grounded in evidence-based medicine, rigorous scientific testing, and proper regulatory approval.

Misleading

It noted that claims of healing for chronic or life-threatening illnesses cannot be accepted without verifiable medical documentation reviewed by qualified healthcare professionals.

“Unsubstantiated claims, especially by health professionals, may mislead vulnerable individuals and deter them from seeking proven therapies,” the Council warned, noting that such actions could worsen health outcomes, contribute to drug resistance, or even cause loss of life.

While acknowledging the role of faith and spiritual beliefs, KMPDC cautioned against abandoning prescribed medical treatment in favour of unproven alternatives.

The Council specifically warned patients living with HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, and other chronic conditions against discontinuing medication based on claims of miraculous healing.

“Such actions contradict established public health guidelines,” KMPDC said.

The regulator confirmed that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

Disciplinary and legal action will be taken against any practitioner found to have violated professional standards or endangered public health.

“This includes potential legal measures against any practices that endanger lives or violate health regulations,” the Council stated.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Kariuki reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding medical ethics, urging Kenyans to report any suspicious health claims for verification.

The preacher arrived on December 29, 2025, holding a roadside service along Kenyatta Avenue before proceeding to a larger gathering at Technology Farm.

During the three-day event, individuals were presented as having been miraculously healed from various ailments, including HIV, with claims that some doctors had verified their medical records. Similar testimonies at past meetings have repeatedly sparked public debate and scrutiny.

