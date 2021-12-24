Weather agency predicts continued rains in December, urges caution on roads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Kenya Meteorological Department Friday announced the continuation of frequent rains in Nairobi and other parts of the country in a weather outlook for the festive season.

The Met department said areas of Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera and Tana River will continue to receive occasional rain showers urging drivers to beware of slippery roads and other adverse conditions.

Additionally areas of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Murang’a, Nyeri, and Nyandarua will experience the same.

“Morning rains are expected over few places. Afternoon and night showers are expected over few to several places and occasional heavy rainfall is likely over few to several places,” the agency revealed.

Areas of Laikipia, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Kakamega will also experience rainfall.

Kenyans have been urged to plan well based on the weather outlook as they travel during the festive season.

The department had on Monday announced that the country is set to experience constant rainfall the remaining days of December.

It said that areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, the Coast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, North-eastern and parts of North-western Kenya were likely to experience constant rainfall.

The agency added that occasional heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, North-eastern and the Coastal strip which may lead to occasional isolated storms.