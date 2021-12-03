Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Abimbo goldmines in Siaya/FILE/ Women Across Frontiers Magazine

County News

Search resumes for 8 trapped miners at Bondo goldmine

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 3 – Search and rescue teams Friday resumed efforts to find trapped miners at a goldmine in Bondo’s Abimbo areas after an unsuccessful attempt on Thursday.

Siaya County emergency services deployed two excavators to support distraught residents who used hoes and spades in a desperate attempt to rescue the eight.

Ten miners were reported to have been working at the mine when it collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Two were pulled out of the mine with minimal injuries.

Bondo OCPD Roseline Munyomlo told reporters on Thursday rescue teams had been dispatched from Siaya, 100km away from the scene.

She said those rescued were in good shape even though they were rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital for a medical assessment.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old girl in Siaya

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 23 – A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Siaya for defiling a 4-year-old girl. The 33-year-old man was...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

53-year-old man handed 20 years for defining daughter aged 12

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – A Siaya Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling his 12-year-old daughter. According to...

November 17, 2021

Kenya

2 people dead in Siaya gold mine tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Two people died Wednesday after a gold mining shaft caved in and covered them in Bondo, Siaya County. According...

October 13, 2021

Kenya

Orengo fits well at national stage, not county: Oparanya

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 21 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has denied claims that he is against the candidature of...

September 21, 2021

County News

AP officer dies in house inferno, initial reports point to suicide

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – An administration police officer attached to Siaya County has died in a house inferno in a suspected suicide case....

September 2, 2021