Search resumes for 8 trapped miners at Bondo goldmine

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 3 – Search and rescue teams Friday resumed efforts to find trapped miners at a goldmine in Bondo’s Abimbo areas after an unsuccessful attempt on Thursday.

Siaya County emergency services deployed two excavators to support distraught residents who used hoes and spades in a desperate attempt to rescue the eight.

Ten miners were reported to have been working at the mine when it collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Two were pulled out of the mine with minimal injuries.

Bondo OCPD Roseline Munyomlo told reporters on Thursday rescue teams had been dispatched from Siaya, 100km away from the scene.

She said those rescued were in good shape even though they were rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital for a medical assessment.