Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo Warns of “Goonified Elections” as By-Elections Across Kenya Marred by Violence, Tension

He further warned that Kenya risks sliding into the regional pattern of shrinking democratic space.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has issued a scathing warning over what he termed the rising militarization and goonification of Kenya’s electoral process, describing the trend as “an evil worse than mlolongo” — the notorious 1992 queue-voting system synonymous with rigging and State-engineered manipulation.

Speaking on Thursday as by-elections unfolded in 22 constituencies and wards, Orengo said Kenya is witnessing a democratic reversal despite a progressive Constitution meant to guarantee free, fair and credible polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We can’t call ourselves a first-world democracy if, years after the 2010 Constitution, we still cannot hold peaceful elections,” he said.“The militarization and goonification of elections is worse than mlolongo.”

He further warned that Kenya risks sliding into the regional pattern of shrinking democratic space, drawing parallels with recent violent electoral episodes in Tanzania and Uganda.

Across Thursday’s by-elections, several counties reported intimidation, clashes, and attempts to disrupt voting — underlining what observers say is a persistent culture of electoral aggression.

In Kasipul Constituency, ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma sustained a head wound during clashes at polling stations.
He accused supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko of orchestrating the attack:

“I was carrying out my duties when I was attacked. They know they are losing,” Kaluma said after treatment.

A firearm belonging to his bodyguard went missing in the chaos.

The constituency was already on edge following the fatal shooting of former MP Ongondo Were, which triggered the by-election and earlier led to two deaths during campaigns.

ODM candidate Boyd Were condemned the incident:

“Kasipul deserves peace. Anyone disrupting elections must face consequences.”

Security was reinforced, with police frisking voters, manning roadblocks and patrolling hotspots.

In Malava, political temperatures surged after DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa alleged that UDA candidate David Ndakwa was linked to an attack on rival aspirant Seth Panyako.

Wamalwa demanded immediate disqualification of any violent candidates:

“We cannot normalize violence in elections. Those involved must be removed from the race.”

Panyako claimed his life was being targeted, calling the threats politically engineered.
Police confirmed investigations are ongoing.

In Magarini Constituency, Kanagoni residents forced Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga to leave a polling center, accusing him of posing as an unauthorized election agent.
He was escorted out under security as tensions escalated.

Election officials later clarified that only accredited agents and observers were allowed inside polling stations.

In Narok Town Ward, a Deputy County Party candidate was rushed away by security officers as crowds swelled outside Masikonde Primary School.
No injuries were reported, but the incident heightened anxiety among voters.

Thursday’s events have reignited debate over whether Kenya has truly overcome the authoritarian traits of its pre-multipartism era — or merely reinvented them under new political actors.

Despite heavy police deployment and assurances of order, the scattered violence revealed deep fragility in the country’s electoral culture.

As polls conclude, attention now turns to IEBC, security agencies, and political parties — whether they will condemn, curb and prosecute electoral thuggery, or whether the old ghosts of mlolongo will continue haunting Kenya’s ballot.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS dismisses claim Ritz-Carlton Camp blocking key wildebeest migration corridor

KWS emphasized that all required environmental impact assessments, planning and regulatory approvals had been secured before construction began.

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court suspends 10% Crude Oil Import Duty, Terms Levy Unconstitutional

Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the government failed to conduct public participation or involve Parliament in a decision that directly affects consumer prices.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to Hear Impeachment Charges Against Governor Nyaribo

The sitting will take place at 2:30pm, marking the first official step in the Senate’s consideration of the governor’s proposed removal from office.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wandayi Lauds Peaceful Voting in Ugunja By-Election, confident of ODM Victory

Wandayi cast his vote at Luanda polling station in Sidindi Ward, where he hailed election officials and security teams for ensuring order.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa’s Vehicle Torched in Butali as Political Tensions Flare During By-Elections

The incident comes amid heightened political hostilities in parts of the country, where polling is underway in multiple contested wards and constituencies.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Pockets of violence reported as by-elections underway in 22 voting areas

In Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay Town MP and ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma was injured during confrontations at several polling stations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lazizi Mara Limited Responds to Court Petition on Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp

Lazizi Mara Limited said it has provided documents including correspondence with Narok County dating back to 2023, the lease agreement and the Environmental Impact...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Unveils Six Boroughs in Major Overhaul of Nairobi Administration

The reorganisation brings together clusters of sub-counties under Borough Managers who will serve as the first line of county administration for residents.

3 hours ago