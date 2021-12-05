Pastor Nganga’s Sasa TV banned from live broadcast for 6 months over lewd content

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Sasa TV that is owned by controversial televangelist James Nga’nga has been banned from live broadcasts for six months after it aired inappropriate content.

The ban was issued Saturday by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) which cited an October 3, 2o21 offensive broadcast.

“Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions,” said Ezra Chiloba, the authority’s Director-General.

While the station remains suspended, Chiloba directed it to ensure that it maintains adequate and qualified personnel who have been trained by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to monitor its content.

“The staff must undergo mandatory training on appropriate operations of the Profanity Delay Mechanism system, management of live broadcasts, broadcasting legal framework, consumer protection, and complaints handling,” he said.

In addition, he said, the station must develop and implement adequate internal controls to ensure compliance with broadcast content standards.

“Non-adherence to these directives may attract further sanctions including revocation of SASA TV’s license,” he warned.

Pastor Ng’ang’a is yet to comment on the ban.