Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

CA extends SIM Card registration until October 15

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has extended the SIM card registration by another six months until October 15, 2022.

The extension follows a meeting which was held between the Authority and Mobile Network Operators (MNO) bosses on Thursday evening.

The agency’s Director General Ezra Chiloba met with the Mobile Operators Chief Executive Officers who resolved to extend the exercise to allow for 100 percent compliance.

“During this period, the Authority will undertake monthly reviews to assess progress. At the expiry of the six months, the Authority will further conduct a detailed compliance audit on each of the operators,” Chiloba said on Friday.

He warned that “any case of non-compliance with the SIM Card Registration Regulations 2015 by either the operators or subscribers will attract immediate penalties as laid out by law”.

Currently, according to CA, “Safaricom PLC has reported 67 per cent compliance, Airtel Kenya 55 per cent while Telkom Kenya is at 33 per cent”.

The extension comes as a relief to many Kenyans who on Friday trooped to various stations to beat the midnight deadline which had been set before to have their lines registered.

Safaricom on Friday rolled out an online self registration platform to allow its subscribers to validate their details after weeks of reluctance.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Airtel and Telkom were the first to embed the online self registration platform on their system.

A section of leaders have in the recent weeks been mounting pressure on the Authority to extend the registration exercise.

Deputy President William Ruto Tuesday had called for an extension of the exercise noting there was no rush.

“Kenyans are queuing everywhere, it is not necessary for them to queue for a SIM card for them to be registered, we have enough time. What is this magic about Friday?” he posed.

Ruto said “there is no crisis” and asked the Ezra Chiloba led – agency to re-consider “unless you are up to no good”.

The Authority has since clarified that the ongoing exercise has nothing to do with elections and that the validation exercise is targeting subscribers who are not duly registered.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Telcos set to make pronouncement on SIM listing as deadline approaches

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has been consulting with the MNOs including Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom with a view to extend the exercise.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rubis denies fuel hoarding claims as normalcy restored

The France-based company assured that it is committed to supply the Kenyan market and is fully transparent with authorities.

4 hours ago

County News

Hola municipality to develop psychical, land development plan

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Hola Tana River County Secretary Joshua Jara said the land use plan will specify what can be done...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt HoDs urged to offer counselling services to struggling officers

The remarks were made by county commissioner, Fred Ndunga during a county human resource advisory committee meeting in his boardroom. 

5 hours ago

County News

Police in Embu on high alert to tame political violence

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to seek timeline extensions where weighty disputes arise from primaries

According to the party’s dispute resolution committee, aggrieved aspirants have 48 hour after the exercise to file complaints.

5 hours ago

County News

Ijara residents condemn power blackout as Iftar plans jeopardized

Residents complained most of their milk went sour due to lack of power. Only those using solar energy survived. 

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta urges peace in Easter message to the nation

President Kenyatta said he is hopeful of a united country, one where Kenyans work tirelessly to build a respected nation.

6 hours ago