According to the Communications Authority of Kenya, all Sim Cards have to be registered by the end of this month failure of which their owners will lose them. /FILE

Chiloba says SIM card validation is mandatory, nothing to do with elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The ongoing SIM card validation is mandatory for all users and has nothing to do with elections.

The Communications Authority Director-General Ezra Chiloba says anyone who will not comply will be switched off on April 15 as directed.

Chiloba said the exercise is targetting unregistered users.

He however, clarified that anyone who confirms through *106# that their Identity Card is registered on their lines, does not need to register afresh but is required to submit their ID, Photo details to the mobile operators.

More to follow……

