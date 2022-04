NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10-The Communications Authority is urging Kenyans to verify their SIM card registration details as the validation deadline draws closer.

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said USSD code *106# shall be used by all operators for verification.

“This means that subscribers do not have to physically present themselves at the operator’s customer service centres unless it is necessary,” Chiloba said.

Here is the statement he issues on Sunday.