Kenya re-elected to Council of International Telecommunication Union

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

According to the Communications Authority of Kenya’s (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba, Kenya garnered 146 votes, the highest on the continent.

“Africa has thirteen positions on the 48-member council that governs International Telecommunication Union activities in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences,” Chiloba said.

Kenya was re-elected to the council during the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, scheduled in Bucharest, Romania.

The role of ITU is to consider broad telecommunication policy issues to ensure that the Union’s activities, policies, and strategies respond to the dynamic, rapidly changing telecommunications environment.

The ITU Council also prepares a report on the policy and strategic planning of the.

It is responsible for ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of the Union, coordinating work programmes, approving budgets, and controlling finances and expenditure.

“Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the ITU allocate global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develop the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strive to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide,” A statement in the organization’s website reads.

