Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing called OKA from today. I have left that nonsense).

This was Lugari MP Ayub Savula’s declaration at the Bukhungu II Convention in Western Kenya on Friday when he declared support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s quest for the presidency under Azimio La Umoja initiative.

Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.”“Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said of the alliance comprising Mudavadi, Kalonzo (Wiper party), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader who insists on being on the ballot to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.