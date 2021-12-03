Connect with us

Kenya will hold this year’s Jamhuri day fete at Uhuru Gardens, a commemorative park which erected in remembrance the country's transformation into a republic/FILE

Jamhuri Day celebrations to be marked at iconic Uhuru Gardens

BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenya will hold this year’s Jamhuri day fete at Uhuru Gardens, a commemorative park which erected in remembrance the country’s transformation into a republic, breaking the tradition annual celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium where is usually celebrated.

Speaking Friday during the inspection tour of the venue, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who is also the Chairperson of the National Celebration Committee said only 11,000 people will be allowed access to the venue in compliance with the coronavirus containment protocols.

“Because of COVID protocols we will be allowing only 10,000 people in the public seating and about 1, 000 in the main dais so roughly 11, 000 people, because have to observe the COVID-19 protocols very carefully,” he said.

Kibicho said the committee was in the final stages of preparations pointing out that rehearsals by both the military and musicians will commence over the weekend in readiness for the December 12 celebrations.

He added that invitations will be done through to ensure every Kenyan region is represented at the event.

“I can report very proudly that we are 95 per cent done in terms of field preparation all that we are waiting for is final touches and a bit of evacuation of the materials that are there. I have also looked at the soft side of this program, we are again 95 per cent complete,” he said.

The Interior PS said the committee will be giving information about the celebrations in other counties following the completion of the evaluation of county’s preparedness on COVID-19. National celebrations have been held in a single venue in host counties since the onset of the pandemic with others following the celebrations virtually.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) recently announced flight disruptions at the Wilson Airport for six days to give room for military drills in preparation for the event in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

KCAA management said that the closure will take place on December 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, and 12.

Jamhuri Day (Republic Day) is a national holiday meant to officially mark the date when Kenya became a republic on 12 December 1964, one year and six months after gaining internal self-rule on 1 June 1963 from the British rule.

Celebrations include feasts, political speeches, parades, and traditional dances.

