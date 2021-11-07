The Martha Karua factor in 2022 politics and Mt Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Being out on the cold from active politics for ten years has rejuvenated NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua who is back on the Kenyan political scene with a bang.

With the 2022 General Election fast approaching, Karua’s entry into the political matrix is proving to be a game changer given that she is considered to be a favourite to a section of presidential contenders who view her as a potential running mate.

Karua has however, downplayed the reports saying, “I am yet to be approached by any of the contenders”.

“I refuse to be drawn into the debate of the Deputy President because there is no proposal on the table, that is pure speculation. And saying that Mt. Kenya will not have a candidate is too early, there can be a surprise candidate not just in Mt. Kenya but anywhere in Kenya. So, we can say for now we are seeing several candidates for the presidency but that does not mean that the race is closed,” she said during an exclusive interview with Capital News.

Karua’s name has dominated headlines in recent weeks as a possible Deputy to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who will be vying under his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Others keen on the presidency are Deputy President William Ruto, KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

A section of the contenders including Odinga, Mudavadi, Muturi and Kibwana are rumoured to be courting Karua as their preferred running mate but the former Justice Minister has stated it is mere speculations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Nobody has courted me; those are rumours and I can only answer that when a specific proposal is put to me. I do not want to answer to speculations,” she said.

The former Gichugu MP who served for four terms was recently appointed as the Mount Kenya Unity Forum Spokesperson, an association that brings together leaders who are championing for the region’s interests ahead of the polls.

Considered a dab hand at accomplishing her tasks by her peers, Karua is on the ball to ensure that Mt Kenya which is largely at the center of the ongoing political discourse in the country has a stake in the polls.

“I am very clear in my mind, we seek to unify and solidify the voice of the mountain,” she in an interview with Capital FM’s Davis Ayega.

While she is out exploring all avenues on which direction the mountain should take as she meets a cross-section of leaders in the country and some presidential contenders, Karua’s influence continues to grow each day with some leaders openly endorsing her as a best fit for Kenya’s next Deputy President.

“I want to appreciate all those who have confidence in me and to also remind us all that the seat of Deputy President is not the one that you can declare your candidature, it depends on the candidate and it is a last card played very close to the election,” she said.

Karua has stressed that she is not going to be used as a whip to dismantle the ambition of any of the presidential contenders with her remarks giving the strongest indication yet that despite her hesitancy, she is at least considering it.

“I am not going to be pushed to root for any candidate right now, I will only root for my own candidature where I am vying, I will let other candidates root for themselves. A time will come when I will make a choice and if I wish to go public I will and if I wish to drum up support for any of the candidates, I am not shy I will but it is not time yet,” she said.

The former Justice Minister has since declared that she will be only vying for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

“I deliver in terms of policy and legislation. I delivered in Parliament. I have been out for ten years; I do not sit idle when things are going on wrong. My people of Kenya hear my voice whether I am elected or not it is a calling within me I started agitating for expanded democratic space for good leadership in Kenya long before I was elected as a youth that time an emerging leaders within the Law Society and later an elected leader, I am now a senior citizen I am agitating and I bet a majority of Kenyans have heard my voice more than their elected representatives,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She challenged presidential hopefuls to be objective and realistic in their campaigns as they try to woo voters to vote for them in the polls and pointed out that Kenyans want to hear concrete plans that are doable and will be implemented and not “sweet nothings which are only aimed to whip the masses.”

“I am watching and listening, I am not hostile to any candidate. Let them go on with their campaign but I am saying, I am also like other Kenyans asking to each of the candidates out there give us a concrete plan on how you will seal the leakages on public finances, how you stop outright theft, corruption and mismanagement, how you will bring in good governance and stop corruption because the problem we have today is leadership, governance. Show us how you will organise your house and then we will believe that you can deliver on the things that you are telling us. I have not seen a concrete plan from anyone yet,” she said.