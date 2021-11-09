Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The data collection exercise will also help to recover some of the energy power meters that were stolen and sold elsewhere/FILE

County News

Kenya Power commences meter survey in efforts to review tariffs

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenya Power Company has kicked off the collection of data on power energy meters in Western Kenya in line with the task-force report on the review of power tariffs.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Kisumu County Business Manager Daniel Okumu said the utility firm had engaged the National Youth Service to get all the data relating to power connections in buildings.

“The whole exercise will take 40 days of which we will hand over the data with recommendations to the task force committee that was constituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Okumu further pointed out that the process has started in Kisumu County and will be scaled up to the neighboring counties across the region within 13 days.

A total of 122 NYS personnel and 46 Kenya Power staff will be on the ground collecting data.

He announced that the number of personnel might be increased in the coming days to meet the deadline set by the taskforce.

“The Presidential taskforce requires us to report to them by December 5, 2021,” he said.

Okumu noted that the ultimate goal of the data collection exercise is the reduction of power tariffs by 33 per cent as directed by the President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The data collection exercise will also help to recover some of the energy power meters that were stolen and sold elsewhere.

“The team has gadgets that will locate all the meters and points in case of wrong positioning,” he said.

This, he said, will help the company to avert losses occasioned by illegal power connections.

Okumu sent out an appeal to all Kenya Power customers to cooperate with the team and share information with its staff and those deployed to collect the data.

“Let nobody panic, the team will identify themselves and ask for the meters for scanning, once scanned, the data is stored for use in the coming days,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Radical surgery at Kenya Power as 59 procurement officials suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya Power has embarked on a radical surgery and suspended 59 top officials in the Supply Chain Division. A...

5 days ago

Kenya

Prosecution to present more witnesses in Sh408mn Kenya Power graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The 408-million-shilling graft case against Kenya Power Senior Managers is set to resume on Wednesday with the prosecution led...

6 days ago

Kenya

CS Juma assures Energy Ministry reforms will be done within the law with strict deadlines

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has assured that the ongoing reforms in the ministry which are geared towards lowering...

October 25, 2021

Kenya

Muturi says Kenya Power, all parastatals should be audited by govt not private firms

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has faulted the move by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to seek private firms to audit...

October 11, 2021

COSTLY DEAL

Kenya Power has paid Sh90bn to private electricity producer since 2010

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The government has paid Sh90 billion to electricity generator Rabai Power since signing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with...

September 15, 2021