KDF opens new Strategic Communications Office complete with TV, Radio studios

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has unveiled the newly constructed Strategic Communications Office at the Defence Headquarters to enhance its outreach to the public.

The office, fully- equipped with a state-of-the -art television and radio studios for various productions was opened by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi on Tuesday.

The Defense headquarters said that strategic communication is a vital tool in supporting future military operations as well as the country’s interest.

During the ceremony, Kibochi lauded efforts of the Strategic Communications team office in informing and shaping the public opinion on Kenya Defence Forces’ activities and engagements, noting that information is an instrument of power and KDF is committed to ensure effective communication of all KDF operations.

In 2021, KDF command established the Strategic Communication as part of wider efforts to improve communication objectives in the ever-evolving threat.

The KDF Communication department was established in 2009 as a Public Affairs department and has over time told KDF stories both during operations and at times of peace.

In a bid to improve the capacity of the KDF, the Kenyan government has stepped up efforts to modernize it.

Last Month during the commemoration of Mashujaa Day Celebrations on October 20, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the transformation of security sector in the country including the military has been among his administration’s key agenda.

“This visible transformation of our security organs has been done in honour of their sacred national duty of defending our sovereignty, maintaining our territorial integrity, securing our borders, and preserving our cherished freedoms and our way of life. As an affirmation of this, today, Kenya’s police to population ratio is at its highest level in our history, and is higher than the U.N. prescribed standard,” President Kenyatta stated.

He further pointed out that his administration had rolled out a successful campaign over the years to modernize the military in a bid to guarantee the country’s security.

“In the last eight years we have undertaken the most consequential and expansive modernization of our military in our nation’s history. We continue to tool and re-retool our security resources to the highest standards; so as to keep our people safe and secure and to preserve our territorial integrity in a just, fair, democratic and safe country for all,” he added.