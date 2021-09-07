NCIC warns politicians blocking opponents’ access to home regions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has vowed to take decisive action against politicians fueling chaos in regions they consider their political bedrocks ostensibly to lock out competitors.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the recent trend is unacceptable and cannot continue unchallenged.

“We must remember that it is this trend that will make things better or worse in the run up to the 2022 elections. If we make a trend for tolerance that we can be sure that our country will be safe and peaceful, but we continue with abuses and intolerance, then we are headed in the wrong direction,” Kobia said.

He pointed out that all politicians have a right to spread their ideas in all the parts of the country without fear of intimidation or attack from opponents.

Kobia further called on the political class to tame their supporters saying they too will face the full force of the law if they engage in activities that depict political intolerance.

“Our hard-won democracy has been slowly and steady maturing. Embracing political decency by political class will be a block towards the building pf a democratic culture. Political thuggery and intolerance on the other hand is a strong roadblock towards that noble goal,” he said.

Kobia urged Kenyans to avoid being used to cause chaos and violence ahead of the 2022 presidential election and choose a peaceful nation.

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Nyeri County was characterized by high drama when youths allied to local leaders opposed to him hurled stones at his convoy.

Drama started on Sunday morning when a section of youths barricaded the road and lit bonfire along Tagwa road.

They were however, suppressed by Ruto supporters and police officers who re-opened the road. Ruto’s visit followed a two-day meeting of a section of local leaders who support his 2022 presidential bid.

But while leaving the Abadare hotel, youths hurled stones at his motorcade and attempted to block it. An MP was reportedly injured during the chaos.

At the venue of a church fundraiser, Ruto supporters clashed with youths chanting anti-Ruto slogans before they were evicted.

On January 2, a group of rowdy youths blocked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi from accessing a part of Nandi.

On January 27, a clash between ODM leader Raila Odinga’s supporters and those of DP Ruto in Nairobi’s Githurai led to injuries of few people.