Magoha pushes for Form 1 enrollment ahead of August 30 audit

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has instructed all the education field officers countrywide to liaise with the Interior Ministry to ensure that all Form One students report to their respective schools by Thursday.

Magoha who is at the coast region for an exercise to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school noted that no child should be left out this as he provided scholarships for two students who lacked fees.

“No child should be left behind,” he said as he commenced his tour on Monday.

Moses Wafula Sidhani from Bangladesh slum in Mikindani, who scored impressive 394 out of the possible 500 marks, could not join a school of his choice because of financial problems at home.

He will now be admitted at Shimo la Tewa High School, the only boys’ national school at the Coast.

Biosa Hassan Zole from Jomvu area, who scored 355 marks, will now be taken to Mama Ngina Secondary School, the only girls’ national school at the Coast.

“These two will be on government scholarship. I have had an opportunity to go to their homes and I’m satisfied they need help,” Magoha told reporters in Mombasa.

The Ministry is on August 30 set to conduct an audit to establish if all the pupils who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations have reported to their respective secondary schools.

His tour on Monday saw at least 20 learners were escorted to various secondary schools in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

“All the six counties of the coast are still lagging behind. There are areas where we have already recorded 80 per cent transition,” Magoha indicated.

A total of 1,171,265 students were placed in secondary schools.