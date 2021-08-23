Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Magoha's visit on Monday saw at least 20 learners were escorted to various secondary schools in Mombasa and Kwale counties/Ministry of Education

County News

Magoha pushes for Form 1 enrollment ahead of August 30 audit

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has instructed all the  education field officers countrywide to liaise with the Interior Ministry to ensure that all Form One students report to their respective schools by Thursday.

Magoha who is at the coast region for an exercise to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school noted that no child should be left out this as he provided scholarships for two students who lacked fees.

“No child should be left behind,” he said as he commenced his tour on Monday.

Moses Wafula Sidhani from Bangladesh slum in Mikindani, who scored impressive 394 out of the possible 500 marks, could not join a school of his choice because of financial problems at home.

He will now be admitted at Shimo la Tewa High School, the only boys’ national school at the Coast.

Biosa Hassan Zole from Jomvu area, who scored 355 marks, will now be taken to Mama Ngina Secondary School, the only girls’ national school at the Coast.

“These two will be on government scholarship. I have had an opportunity to go to their homes and I’m satisfied they need help,” Magoha told reporters in Mombasa.

The Ministry is on August 30 set to conduct an audit to establish if all the pupils who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations have reported to their respective secondary schools.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His tour on Monday saw at least 20 learners were escorted to various secondary schools in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

“All the six counties of the coast are still lagging behind. There are areas where we have already recorded 80 per cent transition,” Magoha indicated.

A total of 1,171,265 students were placed in secondary schools.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Drama in Mombasa as 2 terror suspects are arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – Two suspected terror suspects were arrested in Mombasa on Monday in a dramatic scene that attracted hundreds of onlookers....

11 seconds ago

World

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation

Kabul (AFP), Aug 23 – The Taliban warned on Monday there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies extend their presence...

15 mins ago

World

US VP Harris vows ‘enduring engagement’ in Asia

Singapore (AFP), Aug 23 – Vice President Kamala Harris vowed “enduring engagement” in Asia on Monday, offering reassurances of Washington’s commitment to the region...

1 hour ago

Kenya

MPs set to grill 4 candidates nominated for IEBC job

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – The National Assembly will on Tuesday begin the approval hearings for all the four candidates who were nominated to...

2 hours ago

County News

Policeman shoots girlfriend dead in hospital before committing suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – A police officer pursued his girlfriend to a hospital in Njoro on Sunday night and shot her dead before...

3 hours ago

Africa

Chinese-aided satellite TV project to benefit 400 villages in Uganda

KAMPALA, Aug. 21 –  China on Saturday launched the second phase of the satellite TV project which will be implemented and provide TV services...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan trucks warned to keep off South Sudan border over insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- Kenyan transporters were Monday warned against crossing the border to South Sudan, over increased insecurity along the Nimule-Juba highway. In...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden hopeful for ending Afghan airlift on time, orders airlines’ help

Washington (AFP), Aug 23 – President Joe Biden on Sunday said he still hopes to complete the “heartbreaking” evacuation from Afghanistan by the end...

4 hours ago