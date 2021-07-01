Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his French President Emmanuel Macron when he received him at the Elysee palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. /PSCU.

Kenya

President Kenyatta holds talks with Macron in France

Published

PARIS, France Jul 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning met his French host Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris during which the leaders discussed several bilateral and multilateral subjects of mutual interest to Kenya and France.

President Kenyatta and his French host discussed the progress of key France-supported infrastructure projects in Kenya including the expansion of the 233-kilometer Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road whose construction is set to kick-off in September this year.

The public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to expand the Northern Corridor road into a four-lane dual carriageway and reduce congestion at a cost of Shs 160 billion was reached during President Kenyatta’s visit to Paris in October last year.

Besides infrastructure, Presidents Kenyatta and Macron discussed enhanced cooperation in the health sector particularly in building Kenya’s capacity to manufacture vaccines locally.

On the multilateral front, the two leaders spoke about the forthcoming Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Summit in London to be co-hosted by President Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Summit is set for 28th and 29th this month, and aims at raising 5 billion USD in five years for investment in the education of 175 million children in low income countries across the world.

President Kenyatta was accompanied to Elysee Palace by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, his Infrastructure counterpart James Macharia and Kenya’s envoy to France Prof Judi Wakhungu.

