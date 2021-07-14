Kenya records 480 new COVID-19 infections and 5 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14- Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 480 new COVID-19 infections that were detected from a sample size of 5, 129, raising the total caseload to 190,183.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,075 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country, including 121 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The CS said 5 patients succumbed to the virus pushing fatalities to 3, 737.

148 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 180,080.

Over 1.5 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, among them 534,491 who have received their second jab.

Kenya is set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government.