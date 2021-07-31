Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The consignment COVID-19 vaccines donated by the UK government was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Josephine Gauld and other top government officials.

Corona Virus

Kenya gets 410,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Kenya’s ongoing vaccination campaign against COVID-19 got a major boost Saturday 410, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom.

The consignment was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Josephine Gauld among other top government officials.

The donation is part of 817,000 doses that President Uhuru Kenyatta secured during his three-day visit to London this week.

Gauld; “The consignment is the first batch of the 817,000 doses for Kenya with a further donation of 407,000 doses from the UK expected in the country via the COVAX facility.”

The remaining half of the doses which were donated through the COVAX facility were expected to arrive in the country in the coming days ahead.

Mwangangi lauded the UK government for extending a helping hand to Kenya noting that the vaccines will go a long way to boost the ongoing inoculation exercise in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This consignment could not have come at a better time, particularly when we are in a robust campaign to vaccinate our people against Covid-19, a disease that has caused untold suffering not only to Kenyans, but the entire world,” she said.

Kenya had vaccinated close to 1.7 million Kenyans by end of July. The Ministry of Health says it plans to vaccinate 10 million people by December this year.

“This is indeed literally a shot in the arm as it will go a long way towards bolstering our efforts to vaccinate a majority of people on our journey towards herd immunity,” Mwangangi added.

Kenya just like many African countries have only vaccinated less than 1.5 per cent of its population.

Mwangangi asked Kenyans who are yet to receive their jab to do so especially now that there is not shortfall with more donations expected to arrive in the country.

“We continue to urge all our frontline workers who are yet to take their vaccines, those aged 58 and above to turn out in our medical facilities and get vaccinated. We are not only calling on those who need to be vaccinated for the second dose as has been the case the last few weeks but even those yet to receive their first dose,” she said.
Kenya is also expecting to receive 1,760,000 doses of Pfizer from the US government.

A further 235,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected in the country from Greece with an extra 55,000 doses of AstraZeneca set to arrive in the country from Lativia as part of bilateral donations.

The Covax facility has also allocated Kenya 407,040 doses of AstraZeneca and 271,440 doses of Pfizer. This besides the 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson, procured by the government through the AVAT-AU mechanism, whose delivery will start in August.

President Kenyatta has since urged the global community to heighten efforts in promoting equity in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta who spoke to Sky News in London on Thursday said the world can only be safe if everybody gets to be vaccinated against the virus.

“This is something that really needs to be looked at because the fact of the matter is nobody, not here in the United Kingdom or in the United States or in Germany, nobody is going to be safe until everybody is safe. We need to be able to come up with a way of ensuring that there is going to be equity in the distribution of these vaccines,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Former Capital FM Editor appointed AMWIK’s Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31- Former Capital FM Editor Judie Kaberia has been appointed as the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) Executive Director....

1 hour ago

Headlines

FORD Kenya exits NASA coalition to focus on new alliance ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – FORD Kenya party has officially exited from the National Super Alliance (NASA), becoming the fourth to quit the once...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

China says Delta variant behind virus surge

Beijing (AFP), Jul 31 – China raced Saturday to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, as health officials blamed the highly infectious Delta...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

KEMSA ready to support COVID-19 management through PPE supplies countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31- The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) says it is ready to support COVID-19 management through Personal Protective Equipment Supplies countrywide...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya to receive 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Kenya was on Saturday afternoon set to receive 400, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which were donated by...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno suspended from Olympics after failing drugs test

TOKYO, Japan July 31 – Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya suspends 5 referees over match-fixing charges

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Kenya on Saturday announced the provisional suspension of five top football league referees over allegations of match-fixing and the...

6 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto postpones public meetings over COVID-19 upsurge

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has postponed all his public engagements in the country following an upsurge in COVID-19 infections...

8 hours ago