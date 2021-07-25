Connect with us

Capital News
DP William Ruto when he addressed a roadside rally in Rurii Ward on July 25, 2021.

DP Ruto defends his bottom-up economic model after criticism from competitors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Deputy President William Ruto has told off his political opponents from the Opposition groupings who have been criticizing his bottom-up economic model which, he says, move the country forward if elected as the fifth president of Kenya in next year’s elections.

The DP said the leaders who are keen on facing off with him have no agenda for the country and their only plan is to compete with him, a plan he said was bound to fail.

“Their main plan is to compete with me. They have no plan, agenda or manifesto. I am telling them, we are ready. We have a party called UDA, we have an agenda and we have Kenyans who are ready to work and move forward with us. If your only agenda is to compete with me, you will be stuck,” Ruto said Sunday on a tour of Rurii Ward, Nyandarua County.

He earlier attended a thanksgiving church service for Francis Muraya who was elected as the area County Assembly member on a United Democratic Alliance Party ticket.

On Saturday Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka declared that his priority was to defeat the DP in 2022 general elections.

He dismissed Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach and termed it as handout economics meant to entice the masses for votes.

While on his campaign tour of Nyandarua County Saturday, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi also used the opportunity to criticize the Deputy President for his bottom up approach noting it is not viable and realistic.

“Do not be cheated by semantics. The bottom-up approach is not realistic at all. It is risky if anything,” he said.

While the 2022 succession race has been hinged on the revival of the economy, Mudavadi has been categorical telling his competitors that they should walk the talk and not only rhetoric.

The DP further brushed off plans to form a Jubilee-ODM alliance adding that such plans are only meant to completely destroy the ruling party.

“Are we really that desperate to go form an alliance with people from the ODM Party? The same people who have delayed our plans to fulfill the Big Four Agenda with their constitutional amendment songs?” Ruto posed.

“That is why we had to look for an option B because we have to move on and we do not want to be dragged behind by people who are only focusing on their own personal interests.”

