Nairobi Acting Governor Anne Kananu.

Appeals Court stops swearing in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – The appellate court has stopped the swearing in of Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu as the substantive Governor.

Appellate Judges Wanjiru Karanja, Justice Jessie Lessit and Justice Jamila Mohammed said in their ruling that pending and determination of an appeal arising from the High Court judgement Kananu should not be sworn in as the Governor of Nairobi.

The judges reserved the reasons of their ruling which they will deliver on October 22.

Former Governor Mike Sonko who was impeached last year, moved to the court of appeal to challenge the decision of Justice Weldon Korir, Said Chitembwe and Winfrida Okwany who dismisses his application challenging his impeachment.

He filed the case through his lawyers Afred Nyamu and Harisson Kinyanjui.

The lawyers argue in the appeal that the superior court failed to find and hold that by the time the members of Nairobi County Assembly impeached Sonko there was an existing court order stopping any action against him.

In this article:
