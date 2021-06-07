Kenya commits to safe, nutritious and sufficient food for everyone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7- As the world commemorates World Food Safety Day (WFSD), the government has assured its commitment in ensuring that every Kenyan has access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food.

In a statement, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the safety of food impacts on food trade and thus it must be protected and kept safe at all cost.

Munya further pointed out that the ministry is keen to monitor food safety from farm to fork, recognizing that food safety matters start right from the farm during production, through to the value chain and on to the consumption table.

“Food is fundamental to life. It is also of cultural and economic issue. However, if it is not safe, it is not food,” Munya stated.

This year’s theme is Safe Food Now for a Healthy Tomorrow

Munya reiterated that WFSD aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

“Food safety is everyone’s business. We all have a stake in contributing to food safety,” said Munya.

The Agriculture sector in Kenya is a major source of income for majority of people counting for nearly two-thirds of the total exports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Munya called on every Kenyan to ensure that during this years’ World Food Safety Day, the food is safe, it is grown in a safe environment, kept safe, educate each other to know what is safe and team up for food safety.