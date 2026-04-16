Mandarin opens doors for Kenyan youth – China Daily

When John Waigua stepped in to teach at a school in Kenya during a university holiday break, an unexpected vacancy changed the course of his ambitions.

The school’s Chinese language teacher had resigned, leaving a gap that needed to be filled. Waigua is a second-year student at Kenyatta University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education in addition to studying Mandarin at the Confucius Institute. The teaching opportunity was a turning point.

Seeing the demand firsthand made him realize the opportunities that Chinese language skills could offer. “That gap made me want to study Chinese so that I can also grab such opportunities,” Waigua said in an interview, adding that he now hopes to become a Chinese language teacher and eventually secure a scholarship to further his studies.

His story reflects a growing trend among Kenyan youth who increasingly view Mandarin not only as a language, but as a pathway to employment, education and cultural exchange as Kenya’s ties with China continue to deepen.

Waigua is among a growing number of students in Kenya embracing Chinese studies for both academic and practical reasons.

Rebecca Bukachi, an architecture student who studies Chinese language at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, said learning Chinese is closely linked to her academic field and career aspirations.

“The reason I decided to study Chinese is because, first of all, it is offered as a course in school and also I am studying architecture and there is a lot of construction being done by Chinese companies, so it blends with what I am studying,” she said.

Damaris Gathoni, another student at Kenyatta University, said the growing presence of Chinese nationals and companies in Kenya has made the language increasingly relevant. “I really want to interact with them and get opportunities that come with that as well,” she said.

Growing demand

Educators said demand for Chinese language studies is growing rapidly, driven by students and growing interest from the wider Kenyan public.

Leonard Chacha Mwita, director of the Confucius Institute at the Kenyatta University told China Daily ahead of this year’s United Nations Chinese Language Day, which falls on April 20, that the institute now receives frequent inquiries from students and parents eager to enrol, attributing the surge to stronger trade links, expanding educational exchanges and shifting global dynamics.

“People are going to China for trade, people are going to China for education, so all of a sudden people are realizing that the language to learn is Chinese,” he said. Mwita added that growing enthusiasm for Mandarin reflects the expanding cultural and educational links between the two countries.

Speaking at an event in Nairobi on Monday ahead of the 17th UN Chinese Language Day, Zainab Hawa Bangura, director-general of the UN Office at Nairobi, said that linguistic diversity remains central to building inclusive international cooperation, noting that Chinese, as one of the six official languages of the UN, plays an important role in strengthening dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Here in Nairobi, the only United Nations headquarters in the Global South, we see firsthand how linguistic diversity strengthens dialogue, fosters mutual understanding and enhances cooperation in addressing complex global challenges,” she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the growing interest in Chinese among Kenyan youth reflects the language’s rising practical value in education, skills development and cultural exchange.

“I am pleased to see that in Africa, and in Kenya in particular, the Chinese language is becoming a ‘golden key’ to unlocking opportunities,” she said, noting that more young people are not only learning to communicate in Chinese but are also using the language to acquire technical skills and engage more deeply with Chinese culture through institutions such as Confucius Institutes and Luban Workshops.

She added that people-to-people exchanges will remain central to advancing China-Africa cooperation, particularly as 2026 has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.