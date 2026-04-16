Man Dies After Allegedly Ingesting Chemical Substance in Githurai 44

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – A man has died after allegedly consuming a chemical substance he had prepared in the Githurai 44 area of Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to a police report filed at Githurai 44 Police Post, the incident was reported on Wednesday, at around 1:20 p.m. by the deceased’s brother, identified as Elisha Olando Owuocha.

The brother told police that the man began experiencing serious health complications, including impaired vision and severe stomach pain, after ingesting the substance on Monday in the Sonic area, located about one kilometre from the police post.

The victim was rushed to Kiambu General Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, the man died while undergoing treatment at the facility.

The body has since been transferred to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the nature of the chemical substance and the circumstances that led to the incident.