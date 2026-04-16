Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Man Dies After Allegedly Ingesting Chemical Substance in Githurai 44

Despite medical efforts, the man died while undergoing treatment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – A man has died after allegedly consuming a chemical substance he had prepared in the Githurai 44 area of Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to a police report filed at Githurai 44 Police Post, the incident was reported on Wednesday, at around 1:20 p.m. by the deceased’s brother, identified as Elisha Olando Owuocha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The brother told police that the man began experiencing serious health complications, including impaired vision and severe stomach pain, after ingesting the substance on Monday in the Sonic area, located about one kilometre from the police post.

The victim was rushed to Kiambu General Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, the man died while undergoing treatment at the facility.

The body has since been transferred to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the nature of the chemical substance and the circumstances that led to the incident.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kalonzo Urges Pope Leo XIV to Pray for Kenya During Africa Visit

Kalonzo urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

MPs Probe Fuel Quality in Kenya as Concerns Over Substandard Imports Grow

KPA told senators that standard maritime procedures were followed once documentation was received.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mediheal Cleared of Organ Trafficking Claims as MPs Call for Transplant Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A parliamentary committee has cleared Mediheal Group of Hospitals of allegations of organ trafficking, bringing to a close month...

3 hours ago

World

Mandarin opens doors for Kenyan youth – China Daily

When John Waigua stepped in to teach at a school in Kenya during a university holiday break, an unexpected vacancy changed the course of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Warns Oil Cartels as Govt Intensifies Sector Reforms

Wandayi said recent disruptions and growing public controversy in the petroleum industry were being driven by entrenched interests resisting change.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sheria Mtaani Backs ODPP, Opposes Move to Grant EACC Prosecutorial Powers

Sheria Mtaani argued that allowing EACC to both investigate and prosecute cases would blur institutional boundaries and weaken key checks and balances designed to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chinese national given one year in prison for smuggling ants out of Kenya

A Chinese national has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle thousands of live queen garden ants out of Kenya....

4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Deepens UNDP Partnership to Drive Climate Action, Biodiversity Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15-Kenya has stepped up its collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to accelerate climate action, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity conservation...

14 hours ago