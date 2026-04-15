Iran denies charging Indian vessels tolls through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

April 15 – Iran has denied charging any fees to Indian vessels using the Strait of Hormuz, with its ambassador to New Delhi dismissing suggestions that tankers have paid for safe passage through the waterway.

Speaking at a briefing in New Delhi, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali said India could confirm that no such payments have been made, even as tensions rise following U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to block ships engaging in transactions with Tehran.

Fathali emphasised that relations between Iran and India remain stable, noting that both countries share common interests despite the current geopolitical strain.

India has also maintained that it has not paid any tolls to facilitate the movement of its vessels, even as the conflict involving Iran disrupted transit through the strategic route. According to New Delhi, nine ships carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have successfully passed through, while around 15 India-flagged vessels are still stuck in the Persian Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital artery for India’s energy supplies, handling nearly half of its crude oil and LPG imports.