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Mediheal Cleared of Organ Trafficking Claims as MPs Call for Transplant Reforms

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A parliamentary committee has cleared Mediheal Group of Hospitals of allegations of organ trafficking, bringing to a close month of scrutiny over kidney transplant procedures at its Eldoret facility.

In a report tabled before the National Assembly of Kenya on Wednesday, the Departmental Committee on Health found no evidence of malpractice or ethical violations linked to the hospital.

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The inquiry, chaired by James Nyikal, was launched in April 2025 following claims of irregularities in transplant services at Mediheal’s Eldoret branch.

The investigation was initiated after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ordered the suspension of kidney transplant services at the facility over concerns of possible ethical breaches.

After nearly a year-long probe, lawmakers concluded that the claims were unsubstantiated and recommended that all sanctions imposed on the hospital be lifted.

The decision also extends to two other Eldoret-based facilities — St Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital and Oak Tree Centre for Kidney and Chronic Disease — which had been affected by the earlier crackdown.

Despite clearing the hospitals, the committee raised concerns about gaps in Kenya’s regulatory framework governing organ and tissue transplants.

Lawmakers are now pushing for comprehensive reforms, including the establishment of a national legal structure to oversee transplant services.

Among key proposals is the creation of a National Organ Transplant Authority, a centralized registry, and a transparent system for organ allocation to ensure fairness and accountability.

The committee urged the Ministry of Health to fast-track regulations under the Health Act and develop a National Organ Transplant Policy aligned with Universal Health Coverage and global best practices.

It also recommended enhanced coordination among regulatory agencies through a joint inspection and enforcement framework to curb malpractice and improve compliance.

On infrastructure, MPs called for increased funding to support specialized care, including fast-tracking the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The facility is expected to play a key role in training transplant specialists and expanding capacity within the next five years.

Additionally, the committee urged both national and county governments to address the shortage of skilled personnel through a coordinated human resource strategy, while expanding transplant services in public hospitals.

To make transplant services more accessible, lawmakers recommended that the Ministry of Health, in consultation with the Social Health Authority, review and gazette a benefits package to ensure full coverage for eligible patients.

They also called for a nationwide public awareness campaign to promote organ donation, tackle cultural and religious misconceptions, and encourage more Kenyans to participate in life-saving donation programs.

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