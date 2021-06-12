Connect with us

DP William Ruto addresses mourners on June 12, 2021 during the burial of Salome Muvavu, the wife of Professor Raphael Munavu in Kangundo North.

BBI

DP Ruto blasts Raila for gagging the church over BBI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at ODM party leader Raila Odinga for criticizing church leaders who oppose constitutional reforms through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ruto, who spoke during a burial at Kangundo on Saturday said it is wrong for Odinga to dictate the church on their stand.

“Kenya is not for politicians alone it’s for us all, the church is the voice of God, we should respect their opinion,” he said.

On Friday during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Odinga said the church should distance itself from politics.

“I am Christian but I beg the church to let us do our politics, let the church do its biblical works, and let the reggae continue. Don’t tell us what to do,” he said and announced plans to forge a new alliance with former Vice President and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2022 elections in a move they said will help them defeat Ruto who has also announced his bid for the presidency.

When he spoke on Saturday, Ruto laughed off the planned coalition and challenged them to have an agenda for the country instead of uniting to ‘defeat me.’

“They must first have an agenda for Kenya, you cannot just unite merely because you want to defeat somebody,” he said.

During Kalembe’s burial, Kalonzo echoed Odinga’s sentiments saying his relationship with the ODM boss is aimed at restoring Kenya.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu vowed to play an intermediary role in uniting the two leaders for a formidable front ahead of next year’s polls.

“I will ensure I craft a formula that would see Kalonzo and Raila in one team. I do not want to be part of a wheelbarrow (slogan associated with Deputy President William Ruto) administration,” he said.

