Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju/CFM -FILE

BBI

Tuju faces backlash over security privilege remark on judges

Tuju, while speaking on NTV Tonight, claimed those celebrating the annulment of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment process by the Constitutional Court on May 13 were, “dancing of the graves of victims of post-election violence.”
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju faced backlash on Monday night after suggesting security services offered to judges by the State were a privilege which judicial officers should take into account while issuing decrees.

Tuju, while speaking on NTV Tonight, claimed those celebrating the annulment of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment process by the Constitutional Court on May 13 were, “dancing of the graves of victims of post-election violence.”

“Judges should learn the word ‘interdependence’ because as soon as they finish a ruling, they need policemen to escort them home,” the Secretary General of the governing party said in remarks that angered proponents of judicial independence, a key tenet of the Constitution (2010).

In a rejoinder, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi dismissed Tuju’s assertions as ridiculous saying judges have a right to security.

“Raphael Tuju, hear and get me loud and clear. Your buffoonery seems to know no limit. Judges volunteer to serve in an Arm of Government. Their security is not a privilege but a right. This is not Uganda in the 70s. Cross that line again and you will live to regret it,” Havi, who led the petitioners’ legal team against BBI, fired back.

His remarks were echoed by Esther Ang’awa, an LSK Council Member, who said the BBI process did not resolve past grievances including manipulation of electoral processes.

“Did BBI open the IEBC servers? Did BBI address the transmission of results debacle?” she posed.

“Raphael Tuju is currently on NTV saying those celebrating the High Court ruling on BBI are dancing on the graves of those who died during post election violence. That marks the end of my viewing tonight,” Gabriel Oguda, a columnist on a local daily, said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuju’s remarks came on a day the State filed a notice of appeal against the judgment issued by a five-judge Constitutional Court bench which in addition to finding the BBI process unconstitutional, ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta had violated Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

“Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has contravened Chapter 6 of the Constitution, and specifically Article 73(1)(a)(i), by initiating and promoting a constitutional change process contrary to the provisions of the Constitution on amendment of the Constitution,” the bench declared.

The BBI constitutional review process was found to have fallen short of the Primary Constituent Power, the court holding that the President overreached his mandate in promoting constitutional changes under a popular initiative.

In a unanimous judgment, Justices Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Matheka Mumbua also upheld the basic structure doctrine rendering certain clauses of the Constitution unamendable, a finding fiercely criticized by Tuju.

The court noted that the basic structure of the constitution could only be amended by invoking a four-phased process entailing, “civic education; public participation and collation of views; Constituent Assembly debate; and ultimately, a referendum.”

The bench also held that the electoral agency, IEBC, lacked the statutory quorum to verify signatures submitted by BBI promoters in favour of the amendment process.

A BBI steering committee gazetted in January 2020 was also declared an unconstitutional entity, the court holding that it lacked the legal capacity to initiate constitutional changes under Article 257 which sets out conditions precedent for an amendment through a popular initiative.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Youth caucus accuse ‘aged’ judges of activism, politics after BBI ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – A youth caucus bringing together representatives from all the 47 counties have accused judges who delivered last week’s verdict...

11 hours ago

County News

Impeached! Wajir Governor Mohamud loses seat

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud has lost his seat after the Senate upheld the decision by County Assembly members to...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 3.5pc with 72 reported infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported ten deaths, seven which occurred on diverse dates within a period dating back a month and seven...

14 hours ago

World

China puts forward four-point proposal regarding Palestine-Israel conflict

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) — China puts forward a four-point proposal regarding escalating Palestine-Israel conflict, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said...

18 hours ago

Africa

Nine dead in Burkina Faso jihadist attack

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, May 17 – At least nine people were killed in a weekend attack in Burkina Faso blamed on jihadists in the country’s...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Rastafarians file petition seeking decriminalization of Marijuana citing sacramental use

The Society asked the Hight Court to enforce the bill of rights as contained in the Constitution, which they noted guaranteed religious freedom even...

20 hours ago

Kenya

VWGR-Kenya Urges Stronger Policies To Guarantee Education For Girls After Pregnancy In School

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The government has been urged to put in place systems that guarantee completion of education by girls who fall...

22 hours ago

Capital Health

Senator Maina demands probe over medical supplies shortage in Nyeri

Addressing a press conference in Nyeri, Senator Maina said the shortage of drugs in the facilities was as a result of misappropriation of funds...

22 hours ago