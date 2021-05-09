Kirubi, Raila honour matriarchs in Mother’s Day tributes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kenyans on Sunday took to social media to express their heartfelt love as the world marked Mother’s Day with most narrating the special role mothers have played in their lives.

Industrialist and Capital Group Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya were among those who paid tributes.

In a message on his Twitter account, Dr Kirubi said Mother’s Day should be celebrated everyday because the role of a mother in the family is highly honoured. A special day to celebrate motherhood is here after an interval of a year. In truth, Mother's Day should be celebrated everyday. The role of a mother in the family is highly honoured.



Happy Mother's Day to all wonderful women in our lives. #HappyMothersDay #AskKirubi

It is perhaps ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s moving tribute to his late mother who passed away on November 5, 1984 while he was in detention which is likely to carry the toast of the door.

The opposition leader formally learned of his mother’s demise about two months after her demise.

“My mother, like the millions of others, was special and unique.”

“Just like Mother Earth, they make the world a better place; they love us unconditionally, and oh man they can multi-task. It’s Mother’s Day. I single out single mums today. Happy Mother’s Day,” he stated

Deputy President William Ruto tweeted; “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing, incredible and hardworking mothers out there. We honour and celebrate you for the dedication, unconditional love, distinctive and life-changing roles that you play in our lives and the society.”

Muturi and Kimunya similarly saluted all mothers saying Mothers are the bridges that connect the present to the future, bringing forth and nurturing generations, with unconditional love and understanding.

“Mothers are Special! They hold their children’s hands for a short while,but their hearts forever. While everything under the sun may be unsure,their love is not. #HappyMothersDay to all mothers for their dedication,unconditional love and the support they offer to their families,” the House Speaker stated.

Kimunya posted: “I wish all the great mothers, from my mum, wife, daughter, those in Kipipiri and the rest of Kenya, a happy Mother’s Day 2021.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also wished all mothers well, noting that a mother’s influence is greatly impactful and unrivalled.

Church leaders also took time to also pay tribute to Mothers for their role to continue making it happen around the world.

“Let us also go and love others as our mothers love us. Let us pray for all mothers, even those who are no longer with us may, The Almighty God receive them in Heaven.”

“And to all those who are still with us, may we at all times make time to appreciate our mothers and thank her for giving us their very best,” said the Mass Leader at the Holy Family Basilica.

Mother’s Day which is celebrated on May 9 annually, is a celebration honoring mothers, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.