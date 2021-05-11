Connect with us

Kenya started experiencing the third wave of COVID IN February 2021./FILE

World

Kenya records 21 COVID deaths as infection rate slows down

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- Kenya logged 21 new COVID deaths Tuesday in what raised fatalities in the country to 2,928.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3 of the deaths occurred on Monday while the rest were picked up from audits conducted on previous months.

356 new cases of the virus were also posted from tests conducted on 4,424 samples as the infection rate stood at 8 per cent.

“A total of 1,105 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide,” the Health Cabinet Secretary said.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country stood at 163,976 by May 11 with 1,725,546 test since March 2020.

 Kenya had vaccinated 921,546 people against the disease by May 11, with more vaccine doses expected in the coming weeks.

