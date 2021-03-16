Connect with us

March 5, 2021 | Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab at the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Capital Health

Third COVID wave hits hard as Kenya records 7 deaths and 1,064 cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Ministry of Health has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,064 as the third wave ravaged the country.

The cases were detected from 6,151 samples tested on Monday, raising the total caseload in the country to 115,031.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a 2–year- old- baby and a -91- year- old were among the new cases.

Kagwe said that 7 more patients had succumbed to the virus, pushing fatalities to 1, 925.

By March 16, 709 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country among them 104 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 were on ventilatory oxygen and 70 were on supplemental oxygen.

However, 185 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, among them 149 from Home Based Care and 36 from various hospitals across the country.

Total recoveries stood at 88,781.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned of a third wave of infections, saying the positivity rate had risen from two per cent in January, to 13 per cent and “is still rising”.

By Saturday, March 13, the Ministry of Health said a total of 9,144 people, mostly frontline health care workers, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation exercise began on March 5. 

Kagwe on Saturday said those who had been vaccinated were drawn from 40 counties. 

Nairobi County registered the highest number of health workers having received the Oxford AstraZeneca jab at 2,020 followed by Uasin Gishu County that had 1, 304 medics vaccinated. 

Kenya received a second batch of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine form India on Thursday even as many European countries continued to halted their rollout after the vaccine was linked to blood clots.

