Deceased persons to be buried within 72 hours of demise in new virus measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The burial of deceased persons will now be conducted within 72 hours after demise in new coronavirus containment measures announced by the government on Friday.

Guidelines issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic also capped the maximum number of people permitted to attend burials at 100.

“In regards to funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies shall be limited to the immediate family of the deceased, with the numbers capped not more than 100 persons, and that attendees of celebration of weddings and other traditional unions and rites is here by capped at 100 persons,” the Head of State outlined.

Religious gatherings were restricted to a third of auditorium capacities.

The President also banned all political gatherings for a period of 30 days, and urged the police to strictly enforce the directive regardless of the social and political status of those found flouting the rules.

He made the announcement at a time when the COVID positivity rate had risen to a peak of 15 per cent on Thursday and 12 per cent on Friday.

The nationwide night curfew was extended for a further 60 days. Restaurants and bars will close by 9pm.

The Head of State urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, including washing of hands with soap and water or use of sanitizers, wearing of masks and physical distancing in all public places.

The President noted that new measures were guided by science and evidence, despite the economic meltdown occasioned by the pandemic.