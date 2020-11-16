Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A woman votes in Brazil's municipal elections that saw several transgender candidates win seats

World

Historic wins for trans candidates in Brazil vote

Published

A woman votes in Brazil’s municipal elections that saw several transgender candidates win seats © AFP / TARSO SARRAF

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 16 – Transgender candidates on Monday celebrated a series of historic wins in municipal elections in Brazil, where they were allowed to run for the first time under their chosen names.

“WE WON! BLACK TRANS WOMAN ELECTED TO CITY COUNCIL. First time in history,” tweeted Erika Hilton, who won a seat in Sao Paulo, the country’s biggest city, in Sunday’s elections.

Hilton, an activist who ran for the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), and another trans candidate, Thammy Miranda, both finished among the top 10 most-voted politicians for the Brazilian economic capital’s 55-seat city council.

Miranda, a trans man and actor who ran for the right-wing Liberal Party, is known among other things for his role in a Father’s Day ad campaign this year for cosmetics company Natura.

In Belo Horizonte, capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, trans woman Duda Salabert won the most votes of any candidate, becoming the first trans person elected to the city council.

Salabert, a teacher, ran for the center-left Democratic Labor Party (PDT).

In Aracaju, capital of the northeastern state of Sergipe, voters also elected the first trans city councilwoman, Linda Brasil of the PSOL.

“It’s historic, and also a very big responsibility, because I’m representing a community that has always been excluded,” she said.

The polls were the first since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro won election in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With the exception of a handful of smaller cities, voters largely rejected Bolsonaro’s favorite candidates, opting for more moderate candidates from traditional parties.

Brazil is known for a strong culture of machismo and homophobia. Last year 124 trans people were murdered in the country, one of the highest figures in the world.

But in a move hailed as an advance for trans rights, electoral authorities allowed trans candidates to run for the first time this year under the names they actually use, rather than the ones on their birth certificates.

No trans candidates were elected in Rio de Janeiro, though the LGBT community hailed a city council win for Monica Benicio, the widow of Marielle Franco, a gay- and black-rights activist turned city councilwoman who was murdered in 2018.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards Central America

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 15 – Hurricane Iota strengthened into a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday,...

2 mins ago

Capital Health

WHO hails ‘encouraging’ Covid vaccine news

Geneva, Switzerland , Nov 16 – The World Health Organization chief hailed Monday “encouraging” news about Covid-19 vaccines but expressed concern about surging cases in many...

11 mins ago

County News

City Hall vows to starve ‘illegal’ NMS of funding as Sonko-Badi clash escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Crucial services in Nairobi City County could soon be paralyzed after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed not to release...

24 mins ago

Africa

President Kenyatta urges de-escalation of Tigray conflict during talks with Ethiopia’s FM Mekonnen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged parties to the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia to find peaceful means to end...

1 hour ago

World

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

2 hours ago

World

New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemic

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – Global hopes of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic were boosted Monday after a second vaccine was found to be...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

559 COVID-19 cases reported from 3,074 samples tested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 559 coronavirus cases diagnosed from 3,074 samples. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Nov 16 – A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said...

4 hours ago