Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Governor Mike Sonko (left) and Major General Mohammed Badi (right) who heads the NMS have been engaged in a supremacy war over finances with the Governor vetoing County Assembly budget resolutions awarding NMS funds for health and other transferred functions/CFM

BBI

BBI seeks to restore Nairobi County status once NMS term ends

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The proposal in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on the establishment of a special status for Nairobi County has been struck out.

The Bill report that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at Bomas of Kenya in October, had proposed to have Nairobi retain its current status where the national government takes charge of four key functions through the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The report had proposed that Roads, Health, Transport and Disaster-related functions which were surrendered by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to NMS in March remain under the national government.

This proposal has however, been reconsidered in the amended Bill, now retaining Nairobi as a County, as it were.

This means that the next Governor of Nairobi will assume full functions as provided by the law after the term of Nairobi Metropolitan Services ends.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who had expressed reservations on the earlier proposal, welcomed the move to have Nairobi as a County, saying it’s good for devolution.

“Permanent transfer of functions from Nairobi reconsidered. Full devolution like other counties” Sakaja tweeted Wednesday, soon after the launch of the BBI signatures collection.

The new Bill also seeks to create 70 new constituencies distributed in at least 28 counties, Nairobi alone will see an addition of extra 12 constituencies, bringing to 29 the total number of constituencies in the city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill also dropped some contentious issues that had elicited mixed reactions, including political parties nominating Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners and the establishment of police council.

Also dropped in the contentious revenue sharing formula that was disadvantaging marginalized counties who would have lost billions in the allocation.

The Bill will require approval from 24 county assemblies before Kenya can hold a national referendum.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

After year-long sprint, Covid-19 vaccines finally at hand

Paris, France, Nov 26 – Less than a year after an unknown coronavirus that has claimed 1.4 million lives began spreading across the globe,...

12 mins ago

Fifth Estate

For peace to be sustained in Ethiopia, rule of law must prevail

Ethiopia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is strongly committed to ensuring that rule of law and democracy always prevails. The leadership...

1 hour ago

World

‘Eternal’ Maradona’s death plunges Argentina, football into mourning

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25 – Fans worldwide paid tribute and Argentina was in mourning on Thursday after Diego Maradona, one of the greatest...

2 hours ago

BBI

BBI grants DCI’s office semi-autonomous status

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to become semi-autonomous if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill is...

3 hours ago

BBI

BBI will help address some of Kenya’s recurrent challenges, Uhuru says

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the constitutional amendment process being undertaken through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process will...

3 hours ago

BBI

BBI Bill seeks to end Two-Thirds Gender Rule stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The entrenched gender inequality in the country where women feel marginalized in elective politics and decision making may finally...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

8 more COVID-19 deaths and 810 Cases in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – For the first time in several weeks, COVID-19 fatalities and new infections declined in Kenya. The Ministry of Health...

20 hours ago

BBI

IEBC to sanction parties that violate gender rule under BBI reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Political parties’ risk being sanctioned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) if a new gender proposal contained...

20 hours ago