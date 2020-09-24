Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

MoH reports 141 COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities raising death toll to 669

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from 3,307 samples tested within 24 hours, raising total number of registered cases to 37,489.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 4.3 per cent, with the ministry reporting an average of below five per cent in recent weeks.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said all the cases are Kenyans except seven foreigners. She said 103 of those who tested positive are males while 38 are females.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Trans Nzoia (28), Nakuru (24), Nairobi (14), Mombasa (14), Kiambu (9), Migori (8),  Kisumu (6), Kajiado (6), Uasin Gishu (5), Narok (5), Kitui (5), Turkana (5),  Bungoma (2), Homa Bay (2), West Pokot (2), Machakos  (2), Muranga (1), Nandi (1), Vihiga (1), Meru(1)  and Busia (1)

The country’s death toll rose to 669 after five more patients succumbed to the virus.

Mwangangi said 81 patients recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries to 24,334.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Petition against Parliament dissolution referred to Maraga, termination advice stayed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 24  – A petition contesting the dissolution of Parliament has been referred to Chief Justice David Maraga for constitution of an...

8 mins ago

County News

President Kenyatta commends KDF for role in infrastructure development

ELDORET, Kenya, Sep 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for its role in the renewal of key infrastructure...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LSK to lead ‘occupy Parliament’ protests amid dissolution uncertainty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – In a move meant to pile pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament, the Law Society of Kenya...

4 hours ago

Kenya

LSK asks Treasury to suspend MPs’ salaries over dissolution advise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 –The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) wants the National Treasury to suspend payment of national lawmakers’ salaries effective October 12....

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Sydney, Australia, Sep 24 – China is running hundreds of detention centres in northwest Xinjiang across a network that is much bigger than previously...

5 hours ago

County News

Ruto meets independent Msambweni aspirant as Jubilee ticket flops

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met an independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election, just a day after the...

5 hours ago

County News

175 support staff medics in Kisumu protest nonpayment of salaries since April

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 – Over 100 locum health workers contacted by the Kisumu County downed their tools on Thursday to protest nonpayment of...

5 hours ago

County News

DCI agents arrest foreign trading finance broker in Sh10mn con syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday morning arrested a suspect involved in a Sh10 million fraud at...

7 hours ago