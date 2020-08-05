Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The new figure reported by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe represents a case fatality rate of 1.64 per cent, the average rate recorded since July/MOH/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 391 after 3 more fatalities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The COVID-19 death toll rose to 391 on Wednesday after three more virus-related fatalities were reported within 24 hours..

The new figure reported by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe represents a case fatality rate of 1.64 per cent, the average rate recorded since July.

Speaking during a regular briefing on the status of COVID-19, Kagwe also noted 603 additional patients had been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 raising recoveries reported since April 1 to 9,930. 

The new recoveries included some 436 patients who were undergoing home-based care.

While acknowledging the efforts by health workers, Kagwe noted the high number of recoveries is a ray of hope for newly infected patients.

“There is a good balance between the number of infections and recoveries, it means that when the spaces are vacated, we can bring in new patients without overstretching our facilities,” he said.

The CS further noted that the total documented cases since March 14 rose to 23,873 after 671 COVID-19 cases were detected from 6,200 samples examined within 24 hours.

Health care workers represent 3 per cent of the cumulative cases documented since March, health professionals accounting for 723 cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kagwe called upon county governments to heed to the concerns of the healthcare workers’ unions which are decrying payment frustrations and rising infections in healthcare facilities.

“We urge all the county governments to listen to any concerns raised by healthcare workers with a view to addressing them. As a ministry, we are ready to extend our support as may be necessary to ensure our people are well served across the country,” Kagwe said.

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK), the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have warned of tough times if the current situation is not addressed.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

94-year-old among 671 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – A 94-year-old was among 671 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday raising COVID-19 cases registered since March to 23,873. The health...

1 hour ago

World

Beirut reels from huge blast, deaths top 100

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 5 – Rescuers searched for survivors Wednesday after a cataclysmic explosion at Beirut port sowed devastation across entire city neighbourhoods, killing...

1 hour ago

World

1MDB scandal fugitives hiding in China: Malaysian police

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 5 – The alleged 1MDB mastermind and other suspects in the scandal are believed to be hiding out in China,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs okay Sh100,000 monthly pension for retired legislators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The National Assembly has approved the the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will see more than 375 lawmakers...

3 hours ago

business

Academy proprietor in Nyeri turns to chicken rearing amid school closures

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 5 – A private school proprietor in Nyeri has turned to chicken rearing to supplement his revenue sources amid crippling disruptions...

4 hours ago

World

Thousands evacuated as forest fires rage in southern France

Marseille, France, Aug 5 – Around 2,700 people have been evacuated, some of them by boat, to escape forest fires that were raging Wednesday...

6 hours ago

Africa

Coronavirus infects 24,000 S.African health workers

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 5 – Some 24,000 health workers in South Africa have contracted the coronavirus, 181 of whom have died, since the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns loss of lives in Beirut explosion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday sent a condolence message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, mourning the loss of...

6 hours ago