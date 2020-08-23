Connect with us

Kenya's COVID-19 cases topped 32,364 with 548 deaths on August 23, 2020.

Kenya

Chinese Contractor partners with Kiambu County to fight COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – The Contractor tasked with the delivery of Western By-Pass has partnered with the County Government of Kiambu to combat the spread of COVID-19.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has teamed up with County Health authorities to enforce regulations geared towards flattening the curve in the project corridor.

Among the measures put in place are sensitization, public health measures including washing of hands and wearing face masks.

Project manager Eric Yu said the measures are being enforced on a 24-hour basis.

“We have inculcated in our staff the need to observe the health protocols. The compliance levels is now at 100 per cent,” Yu said.

At the same time, CRBC has decried the slow pace of relocating power lines, with only 50 percent of the electricity amenities having been successfully moved from the road corridor.

Yu says the National Land Commission finalized the mapping and gazettement in August and said he hoped the land will be acquired by end of September.

“NLC has finalized on most bottlenecks in land matters. We expect it will be smooth sailing going forward” he said.

So far, 30 percent of the work is completed.

