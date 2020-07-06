Uhuru orders probe on surging family disputes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6- President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) to probe escalating cases of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and violation of children’s rights.

The President said he was concerned at the increased cases of family disputes, since March when he directed stringent COVID-19 containment measures.

Within the 30 days, he said “the Centre is further directed to prepare an advisory to our security agencies on remedial action and initiate immediate prosecution of all violators.”

Several incidents of murder, rape and other violent cases across the country. Women and children are most affected.

“We must always remember that the family is a projection of the State. If the family is under attack, the State is under attack. If the family is weak, the country is weak,” the President said on Monday during a televised address when he ordered a phased-reopening of the country which has been on a partial lockdown for the past three months.

The night curfew will however, remain in force for the 30 days.

The worst incident was reported recently in Naivasha where a woman killed her four children in what she attributed to frustrations after losing her job. She is facing murder.

In Kisumu, a man survived miraculously after his wife who is a police officer reportedly shot at him two times, accusing him of giving their house-help Sh50 without consulting her.