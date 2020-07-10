Ruto says govt committed to support small businesses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Government is working with stakeholders to streamline policies on micro, small and medium-sized businesses.



He said it is the responsibility of the Government to ensure policies support every sector of the economy in the country.



Ruto noted that small businesses were as important as the big ones in growing the country’s economy.



“We are working with leaders from sectors in the lower level to ensure they influence Government policies to support their businesses,” he said Thursday at his Karen residence, during an empowerment programme for Nairobi County youth and women groups. DP Ruto has heavily invested in youth empowerment.

He was accompanied by MPs George Theuri (Embakasi West), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga.

He called for the formalisation of the informal business sector to create more opportunities for those involved and earn Government more taxes.



He said small and informal businesses have created job opportunities for many Kenyans and have the potential to create even more jobs.

Ruto further asked youth to embrace small businesses assuring them of Government support.



The Deputy President urged Kenyans of goodwill to step forward and support those whose income had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that Government programmes might not reach everyone. DP Ruto when he addressed youth groups from Nairobi County from his Karen residence. /DPPS.

Korir urged the beneficiaries of the programme to take advantage of the opportunity given to uplift their lives.



He said: “Go and utilise whatever you have been given to improve your respective income-generating projects and improve your lives.”

Omanga lauded the programme saying it was a step in the right direction in addressing challenges facing youth and women in Nairobi.