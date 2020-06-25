Waluke set for sentencing after guilty verdict in Sh300mn maize scam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe was set for sentencing on Thursday after a Nairobi anti-corruption court found him guilty of fraud in a Sh300 million maize scandal.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Elizabeth Juma delivered a guilty verdict on Waluke and his co-accused on Monday, businesswoman Grace Wakhungu, after the prosecution proved the two irregularly received Sh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board in 2004.

Wakhungu is listed as the director of Erad General Suppliers, the firm that received the payment.

Court documents indicated the payment was for the supply or white maize.

In her verdict, the Magistrate ruled that there was evidence to show the accused persons forged an invoice to demand payment for money charged as storage fees for the maize.

The maize consignment was said to have been imported from Ethiopia.

She ordered them remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station pending the sentencing.