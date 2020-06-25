Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The MP was charged with fraud in a Milimani Court in a case involving the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and a company, Chelsea Freight limited/FILE

Headlines

Waluke set for sentencing after guilty verdict in Sh300mn maize scam

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe was set for sentencing on Thursday after a Nairobi anti-corruption court found him guilty of fraud in a Sh300 million maize scandal.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Elizabeth Juma delivered a guilty verdict on Waluke and his co-accused on Monday, businesswoman Grace Wakhungu, after the prosecution proved the two irregularly received Sh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board in 2004.

Wakhungu is listed as the director of Erad General Suppliers, the firm that received the payment.

Court documents indicated the payment was for the supply or white maize.

In her verdict, the Magistrate ruled that there was evidence to show the accused persons forged an invoice to demand payment for money charged as storage fees for the maize.

The maize consignment was said to have been imported from Ethiopia.

She ordered them remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station pending the sentencing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Waiguru’s fate to be known today after Senate trial

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will know her fate on Friday when the eleven-member committee of the Senate that was...

1 hour ago

Africa

Africa: In the fight against  COVID-19, an unsung  continent

Two months ago, when the peak of the pandemic passed in China and moved to the United States and Western Europe, epidemiologists tried to...

2 hours ago

County News

Grocery market at Nairobi’s Gikomba destroyed in dawn blaze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – A section of Nairobi’s Gikomba market was razed down on Thursday morning following an inferno, the second such incident...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi and Mombasa are COVID hotspots

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Ministry of Health Wednesday said Mombasa and Nairobi Counties are leading with the highest attack rates of COVID-19...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Community Elders Role in fighting violent extremism during COVID-19

Elders are the custodians of a community’s culture and traditions and the repositories of its history and collective knowledge. In traditional African societies, elders...

2 hours ago

World

Eiffel Tower reopens with strict virus restrictions

Paris, France, Jun 25 – Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry says home-based COVID care is WHO certified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Ministry of Health has defended the home-based care for COVID-19 patients rolled out last week. Chief Administrative Secretary...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

43 COVID-19 patients discharged as fatalities rise to 130

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – 43 COVID-19 patients were on Wednesday discharged from various hospitals, raising recorded recoveries to 1,823. Health Chief Administrative Secretary...

15 hours ago