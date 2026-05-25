Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KSh32.2 Billion Proposed for Sports as AFCON Preparations Intensify

The Sports Committee proposed approval of Ksh32.2 billion for the State Department for Sports, comprising Ksh3.49 billion for recurrent expenditure and Ksh28.76 billion for development expenditure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – The Parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee on Monday engaged the Chairpersons of the Sports Committee, as part of ongoing sectoral budget reviews before finalization of the national estimates.

The Sports Committee by assured Members that Kenya remains on course to successfully host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite concerns over incomplete sports infrastructure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On his part, Christopher Aseka (Luanda) sought clarification on the status of stadium projects and the country’s readiness for the continental tournament which Kenya is co-hosting alongside Tanzania and Uganda respectively.

“Are we ready for AFCON? Please share a list of incomplete stadiums,” posed Aseka.

Responding to the concerns, Sports Committee Chairperson Dan Wanyama assured the House that preparations were progressing well.

“We have paid the hosting fee and the stadium renovations are on track. Kenya is ready to host AFCON,” said Wanyama.

The Sports Committee proposed approval of Ksh32.2 billion for the State Department for Sports, comprising Ksh3.49 billion for recurrent expenditure and Ksh28.76 billion for development expenditure.

Additional allocations proposed by the Committee include Ksh180 million for the Kenya Academy of Sports, Ksh40 million for the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and Ksh705 million for rehabilitation of stadia and construction of community sports grounds through the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund.

Lawmakers further noted the need to fast-track review of the Sports Act, operationalization of the National Heroes Fund and completion of the Creative Economy Bill 2026 to strengthen governance, commercialization and protection of intellectual property rights within the creative sector.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Judicial Appointments

Koome urges new advocates to bridge Kenya’s justice gap

“Behind every file is a human story: a widow fighting to retain her land, a child seeking protection, a worker pursuing dignity, a survivor...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Angola Sign Defence Cooperation Pact to Boost Regional Security Ties

NAIROBI Kenya, May 25-Kenya and Angola have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) aimed at strengthening military collaboration, regional security, and strategic engagement between...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

MOE Conference Backs Standardised School Uniforms, Rebrands Teacher Interns as Contract Teachers

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 25- A National Education Conference convened by Kenya’s Ministry of Education has endorsed sweeping reforms, including the adoption of standardised school uniforms...

4 hours ago
Save the Children wants the govt to ensure that the children's education rights are safeguarded amid the ongoing Azimio protests. Save the Children wants the govt to ensure that the children's education rights are safeguarded amid the ongoing Azimio protests.

NATIONAL NEWS

Education Conference Endorses Comprehensive Schools Under One Board and Leadership

According to the resolutions released by the Ministry of Education, participants agreed that Comprehensive Schools will operate under a unified governance structure comprising one...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to observe Eid ul-Adha with a public holiday on Wednesday

The celebration is marked by special congregational prayers held in mosques and open grounds, family gatherings, charitable acts, and the sharing of meals with...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Wraps Up Coast Tour With Launch of KSh3bn Mariakani Power Substation

The President also announced that he had accepted a request by local leaders to hive off 10 acres of the Kenya Agricultural Research Organisation...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Govt declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Eid ul-Adha

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt Boosts Education Funding, Targets KSh765B Budget — Kindiki

Kindiki noted that the reduction of fees from KSh105,000 to KSh87,000 per year, together with the introduction of a modular curriculum and expansion of...

6 hours ago