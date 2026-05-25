KSh32.2 Billion Proposed for Sports as AFCON Preparations Intensify

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – The Parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee on Monday engaged the Chairpersons of the Sports Committee, as part of ongoing sectoral budget reviews before finalization of the national estimates.

The Sports Committee by assured Members that Kenya remains on course to successfully host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite concerns over incomplete sports infrastructure.

On his part, Christopher Aseka (Luanda) sought clarification on the status of stadium projects and the country’s readiness for the continental tournament which Kenya is co-hosting alongside Tanzania and Uganda respectively.

“Are we ready for AFCON? Please share a list of incomplete stadiums,” posed Aseka.

Responding to the concerns, Sports Committee Chairperson Dan Wanyama assured the House that preparations were progressing well.

“We have paid the hosting fee and the stadium renovations are on track. Kenya is ready to host AFCON,” said Wanyama.

The Sports Committee proposed approval of Ksh32.2 billion for the State Department for Sports, comprising Ksh3.49 billion for recurrent expenditure and Ksh28.76 billion for development expenditure.

Additional allocations proposed by the Committee include Ksh180 million for the Kenya Academy of Sports, Ksh40 million for the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and Ksh705 million for rehabilitation of stadia and construction of community sports grounds through the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund.

Lawmakers further noted the need to fast-track review of the Sports Act, operationalization of the National Heroes Fund and completion of the Creative Economy Bill 2026 to strengthen governance, commercialization and protection of intellectual property rights within the creative sector.