A Lab technician at one of the hospitals in Nairobi. Kenya had recorded four deaths and 122 positive cases of coronavirus by April 3, 2020.

MoH turns to community workers for COVID-19 home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- Some 59,000 trained health care volunteers have been deployed in all the 47 counties to start sensitizing locals on home-based care for COVID-19 patients.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that so far the ministry has reached up to 12 million households.

“Our renewed focus will involve strengthening community engagement structures in the counties particularly now that we are dealing with the community spread of the virus. This community engagement strategy also has a role when it comes to home-based care and isolation,” Mwangangi said.

At least 600 asymptomatic patients had been discharged by Monday, for home-based care.

The CAS further pointed out that the ministry is working closely with the caregivers at home to ensure that the system is practical and follows all the coronavirus containment measures outlined by the government.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi (centre), and two officials at a June 22, 2020 press conference on COVID-19 in Kenya. /COURTESY.

“This approach will ensure that correct information reaches households to demystify myths and misconceptions on COVID-19. This is important if we are to achieve behavior change that is necessary for flattening the infection curve,” she said.

The World Health Organisation, WHO has outlined guidelines that allows the discharge of asymptomatic patients, including after 14 days treatment in hospital.

By June 22, Kenya had recorded 4,797 positive cases spread out in 40 counties across the country with 125 fatalities.

59 of the positive cases were announced by Dr Mwangangi on Monday, distributed in 7 Counties: Nairobi, (28), Mombasa, (21), Kilifi, (3), Kiambu, (2), Machakos, (2) Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu have one (1) case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are from; Dagoretti North, (7), Kibra, (5), Embakasi East, (4), Embakasi North, (3), Westland’s, (3), Embakasi West, (2) Embakasi Central, (2), Roysambu and Makadara have one (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 21 cases are in, Kisauni, (8), Likoni, (5), Mvita, (3), Nyali, (2), Changamwe, (2), Jomvu (1). In Kilifi, the 3 cases are one (1) each from Kaloleni, Kilifi North and Kilifi South, while in Kiambu; the 2 cases are one (1) each from Kiamba and Thika.

In Machakos, the case was detected in Athi River, while in Kisii, the case was confirmed in Bobasi. Other cases were confirmed in Bungoma and Uasin Gishu.

73 patients of coronavirus were also discharged from various health facilities, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,680.

 “Unfortunately, once again, we have lost two other patients, bringing our fatality rate to 125,” Mwangangi said.

