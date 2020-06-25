Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 132 as 2 more succumb to virus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll Thursday rose to 132 after two more patients succumbed to the virus, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi announced.

The county’s case mortality rate was reported at 2.5 per cent against the global average 5.1 per cent.

“We have lost two patients to the disease bringing to 132 the number of those who have succumbed to the virus. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed,” she said during a daily update on the status of the pandemic.

Mwangangi however noted that 34 more patients were discharged from COVID-19 treatment centers bringing to 1,857 the recoveries reported since April 1.

She attributed the high recoveries to the tremendous work done by healthcare workers countrywide.

“We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals bringing the number of those who have so far recovered to 1,857. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work,” she added.

The country’s recovery rate translated 34 per cent against the global rate of 54.3 per cent.

Of the 3,918 samples analysed within the last 24 hours, 178 people tested positive for the virus bringing to 5,384 the number of cases registered since March.

Active cases at the various health facilities including those under home-based care increased to 3395 as a result.

Nairobi accounted for 100 of the new cases followed by Kajiado with 21 cases.

Migori had 17 cases, Kiambu (16), Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Machakos (4) , Nakuru (2) , while Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Taita Taveta reported a single case each.

