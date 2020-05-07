7,000 judgments delivered since online court operations started

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7-The Judiciary has delivered approximately 7,000 judgments since the online court operations started due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chief Justice David Maraga, the use of technology has proved invaluable in the dispensation of justice in the country. Maraga spoke Wednesday when he received a donation of 38 laptops from the European Union.

He further cited the gazetted Practice Directions on Electronic Case Management which are being used by courts across the country.

“The use of technology in dispensation of justice has since proved an invaluable channel through which we can carry out operations in the justice 4 sector during this period of scaled-down court operations.” Maraga said.

The new regulations were introduced to guide the integration of ICT in judicial proceedings.

“These Practice Directions are now being used by courts across the country to facilitate use of technology in the delivery of justice. We have so far managed to deliver approximately 7000 judgments during this period,” he said.

Maraga however, stated that the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for the justice system to address the various gaps related to technology.

Two weeks ago, Maraga ruled out the resumption of open court sessions until after the country is declared safe from coronavirus pandemic that had infected 535 people in the country and claimed 24 lives by May 5.

The courts were to be re-opened after the Easter festivities but Maraga said that allowing open court sessions would provide fertile grounds for the spread of the virus.

“Sitting court sessions attract people from all walks of life and involve the extensive exchange of papers from one advocate, judicial officer to another thus accelerating the risk of spreading the virus which has now spread to other counties,” Maraga said.

He reiterated that courts will continue to give priority to defilement and domestic violence cases which are said to have increased since the pandemic found its way in the country.

“While it is prudent to upscale court activities, it will not be wise to have open courts at this time. This does not mean that courts have closed down because court operations have never and will never be closed down,” he said.