250,000 households identified for cash support in the wake of COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – The government has identified 250,000 households which will be put on a weekly stipend in a bid to support the vulnerable families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing before the Senate Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said each family will be receiving Sh1000 weekly, to enable them meet their basic needs during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government had obtained mobile numbers of the targeted households and will have their stipends sent via mobile money service platforms.

“The study that we carried out showed that these people with a budget of sh 4000 a month, they can afford a basic livelihood, not absolute comfort but basic livelihood,” stated Matiangi.

He said the 250,000 households are spread across all low-income informal settlement areas in Kenya’s urban centers.

“From Nyalenda in Kisumu to Banglandesh in Mombasa, Kiandutu slums, Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mukuru Kwa Reuben,” Matiangi said.

He said the resources to support the programme are drawn from recovered proceeds of corruption and the well-wishers donations through the COVID-19 Fund that was established by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Saturday Matiangi accompanied COVID-19 Fund Chairperson Jane Karuku in distributing 10 tonnes of food relief to vulnerable communities from Mukuru kwa Njenga, which he said was part of initiatives to support vulnerable families.

He also announced government’s plan to launch a slum upgrading program in the informal settlements, so as to enhance the livelihoods of the people.

The COVID-19 Fund has been receiving donations from corporate entities both domestic and multinational, international development partners and well-wishers to support government efforts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Kenyatta during a State of Nation address last month announced the government will support vulnerable Kenyans during the period the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

He said needy families will receive a weekly stipend from government to cushion them from the effects of the pandemic.